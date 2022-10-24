Acer’s latest 14-inch Chromebook Spin 713 delivers Thunderbolt 4 tech at $499 (Save $230)

Rikka Altland -
ChromebookAcer
Reg. $729 $499
a laptop computer sitting on top of a table

Best Buy is now offering the latest Acer 14-inch Chromebook Spin 714 for $499 shipped. Normally fetching $729, today’s offer amounts to $230 in savings while delivering one of the first chances to save. This is a new all-time low, as well. Fittingly for Acer’s latest Chromebook, you’ll find a series of notable inclusions headlined by a 14-inch 2K display that’s backed by a folding hinge form-factor. You’ll also find an Intel Evo Core i5 under the hood to go alongside the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, not to mention 11-hour battery life. Acer isn’t skimping out on the I/O either, as you’ll find Thunderbolt 4 being joined by HDMI, microSD, and Wi-Fi 6. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation model. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your setup too, which is always a nice perk. 

On the other hand, Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus should deliver much of the same mobile workstation support in a more affordable package. This tablet runs Android rather than full-blown Chrome OS, but will handle surfing the web, answering emails, and other light tasks away from the desk with a $100 discount attached that drops pricing to $250.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features:

Acer’s Intel Evo platform-based Chromebook Spin 713 looks as good as it performs. Designed to give users a premium experience with increased speeds from the 11th Gen Intel® Core i5 processor, this sleek convertible features a vivid, 13.5” 2K IPS VertiView touch display with vivid Intel Iris Xe graphics, a long-lasting and quick-chargeable battery, and speedy Chrome OS performance. At just over 3 lbs., this sleek machine is faster than ever.

