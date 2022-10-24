Beats Studio Buds fall to new low of $90 (Save $40) alongside best prices on Beats Fit Pro, more

Amazon is now starting off the week by discounting a collection of the latest Beats true wireless earbuds with free shipping across the lineup. A favorite this time around has the Beats Studio Buds marked down to $89.95 in all five colorways. Normally fetching $150, today’s discount now delivers a new all-time low with a total of $60 in savings. It’s $10 under our previous mentions from over the summer and Amazon’s fall Prime Day event, as well.

Beats Studio Buds arrived last summer and still stand as some of the brand’s latest workout companions. The true wireless form-factor makes these ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Alongside the Studio Buds highlighted above, we’re also tracking a collection of all-time low discounts on other various Beats earbuds. These aren’t entirely new drops to the best discounts yet like the lead deal, but matching the lowest prices available that we’ve seen in previous summer sales and the like. They’re still all-around rare chances to save, and in some cases only the second times on sale for first markdown in months.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.

