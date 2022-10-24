Upgrade your cameras with Samsung’s 128GB Endurance microSD at $17 (Within $1 of low)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this model launched back in May, shortly before we went-hands-on to give it a test run, and is now sitting at within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Designed specifically for always-on video applications, like dash and home security cameras, among other things, it favors reliability over speed. The 100MB/s rates are bolstered by a design made to withstand rigorous always-on recording outdoors, in extreme temperatures, magnetic conditions, and more for up to 140,000 hours. You’ll find even more details on the PRO Endurance lineup right here and be sure to head below for more.

A comparable 128GB solution for even less is the PNY Elite Class 10 U1 microSDXC. This one is selling for $14 Prime shipped on Amazon, clocking in at the same speed as the model featured above alongside even more affordable 32GB variants at $6 Prime shipped.

If you’re looking for some more substantial storage solutions, dive into this morning’s portable SSD roundup. With models from SanDisk and WD on sale right now, you’ll also find the 2022 model 2TB Lexar game drive with RGB lighting and an aluminum sandblasted finish sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. Everything is waiting for you right here with prices starting at $108 shipped.

Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC features:

EXTREME ENDURANCE FOR MONITORING DEVICES: Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on

BUILT TO LAST UP TO 140K HOURS OF RECORDING: With capacities up to 256GB*, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140K hours (over 16 years)**; Plus, with a warranty up to 5 years***, you can rest assured that your data endures

RECORD & PLAY IN FHD/4K: The PRO Endurance simplifies large file transfers with read/write speeds up to 100/40MB/s****; Plus, FHD and 4K resolution support ensures that crucial moments are recorded in high-res so every detail is documented when it matters most

