Rare deals live on simplehuman motion-sensing soap dispensers from $51.50 (Reg. $70)

We are now tracking some rare price drops on simplehuman’s Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispensers. Over at Amazon you can land several of the color options at $55.99 as well as the brushed silver option at $51.60 shipped, the most affordable option marked down today. They regularly fetch $70, with additional colorways on sale directly from simplehuman, for up to 26% in savings. You’re looking at a premium, high-quality, and hygienic solution to dispensing soap in the kitchen, bathroom, and elsewhere. You simply wave your hands under the dispenser to engage the “clog-proof” pump (“position your hand up close for a little soap and farther away for more”). With no batteries needed here, a single charge lasts for up to 3 months at a time and it works with both typical liquid soap and even hand sanitizer as well. More details below.

While not quite as high-end a solution, Amazon also makes its own Smart Soap Dispenser. The non-contact motion-sensing setup here is made of plastic, but it also features some Alexa integrations and a more affordable price tag. Originally launching at $55, it has been readily available for $35 shipped for last several months.

Be sure to dive into our launch coverage of simplehuman’s luxurious new matte black step cans and soap pumps as well as the Hello Kitty collection, then head over to our home goods guide for more. Alongside this morning’s grill deals, we are also still tracking some deep price drops on Amazon’s Cast Iron Dutch Ovens and more with pricing starting from $20 to have you ready for upcoming holiday meals. Browse through those deals right here.

simplehuman Touch-Free Soap Pump features:

Our sensor pump is the perfect tool for cleaning hands, dispensing soap and sanitizer touch free to prevent the spread of germs. Our pump system forces the liquid through an air-tight tube. It’s such an efficient system, it can dispense a wide variety of soap or sanitizer in a fraction of a second. Whether your hands are big or little, our variable dispense volume control allows each family member to choose the right amount of soap — up close for a small dab, and farther away for more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!