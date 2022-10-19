COSORI’s latest smart Alexa 5-in-1 Air Fryer hits one of its best prices yet at $80 shipped

Amazon is now offering COSORI’s latest smart Alexa-enabled Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100 with the gray and sage models still fetching as much, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked since release in June and $5 below our previous mention. This compact cooker features 4 quarts of air frying space with five 1-touch cooking presets alongside preheat and keep warm options. This is also a smart model with Alexa voice command support, notifications on cooking process delivered directly to your smartphone, and automatic shake reminders as well. Head below for more details.

A more affordable solution with nearly as much capacity comes by way of the GoWISE USA Electric Air Fryer. This 3.7-quart model is selling for just under $60 shipped on Amazon right now with a digital display and even more preset cooking options. It’s not as smart or modern overall, but you’ll also save some cash.

Alongside this deep price drop on Vitamix 5300 blender with at least $130 in savings, we are also still tracking an $80 on-page coupon on the COSORI smart app-controlled indoor air fryer grill. This model also delivers smartphone control and is now marked down to $160 shipped with all of the details you need waiting in our deal coverage right here. Then, swing by our home goods hub for more.

COSORI Smart Alexa Air Fryer features:

In-Style Design: The compact, modern airfryer/freidora de aire design comes in 3 colors for hassle-free cooking in style.

Quick Cook Times: Temperatures up to 450°F cook meals in minutes.

Easy to Use: Enjoy 5 one-touch food presets and helpful Preheat and Keep Warm cooking functions for simple cooking.

Better-Tasting Results: Even Heating Technology automatically detects and readjusts heat throughout cooking, creating more evenly cooked, crispy results.

Guilt-Free Meals: Cook meals with up to 97% less oil than traditional deep fryers with the same crispy results.

Easy to Clean: The nonstick, dishwasher-safe basket and crisper plate are free from BPA and PFOAs and easy to clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!