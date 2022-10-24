Leverage the how-swappable feature of ASUS’ ROG Strix Flare II Animate keyboard at $190

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate Hot-swappable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $189.99 shipped. Down from $220, this marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, coming within $4 of the best discount that we’ve tracked. Built for a high-end experience, this keyboard has all the bells and whistles. Featuring ASUS’ ROG NX red linear switches from the factory, the keyboard packs a hot-swappable design so you can change them out whenever you want for a more customized feel. On top of that, it packs acoustic dampening foam, media controls, and an included wrist rest to round out the premium experience. Full RGB coloring and PBT keycaps round out the feature set and are sure to impress the next time friends come over. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for under $18 at Amazon. This is a fantastic pair with the keyboard on sale in today’s lead deal, as it delivers a gaming-focused upgrade to your setup on a budget.

Don’t forget that right now we’re also seeing the ASUS ROG Delta RGB gaming headset on sale for a new Amazon low of $80. Delivering 47% in savings, you won’t want to miss out on adding this premium headset to your gaming setup. Of course, our dedicated PC gaming guide is a can’t miss page for all the ways you can save on upgrading your desk as we head into fall.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate Gaming Keyboard features:

The ROG Strix Flare II Animate is the ultimate gaming keyboard. It’s fully loaded with a host of innovations, including the customizable AniMe Matrix™ LED display, hot-swappable ROG NX mechanical switches, PBT doubleshot keycaps, sound-dampening foam, 8000 Hz polling rate, dedicated media controls and a wrist rest with light diffuser.

