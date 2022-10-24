ASUS’ regularly $150 ROG Delta RGB Gaming Headset falls 47% to new Amazon low of $80

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Delta RGB Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. Typically going for $150, this 47% discount marks a new Amazon all-time low we’ve seen, beating our previous mention by $32.50. Coming with a USB-C connector, you will be able to use this gaming headset across multiple different platforms with ease, all while experiencing “clear highs and punchy bass” thanks to the ASUS-exclusive Essense drivers. The microphone here can be detached when not in use to ensure you’re not picked up, but when you want to be heard you can rest assured with its Discord and Teamspeak certifications. The on-earcup controls can toggle the RGB accent lighting alongside the volume and microphone mute toggle. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. This headset is wired as well, though it uses a 3.5mm audio jack rather than USB-C. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for a mobile gaming solution? We’re now tracking the ASUS Zephyrus G15 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for the new low of $1,760 which is down from its usual $2,000. The RTX 3080 8GB mobile card can boost up to 100W of power draw, which is pretty impressive for a laptop. There’s also the 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 9 5900HS processor here with up to a 4.5GHz boost clock, making it a solid choice for both content creation and gaming.



ASUS ROG Delta RGB Gaming Headset features:

ASUS ROG Delta RGB Gaming headphone with Hi-Res ESS Quad-DAC delivers an impressive 127-db SNR for impeccably detailed & true-to-life audio that gives serious gamers a competitive edge by immersing them in powerful sound unmatched by other gaming headsets

ULTIMATE COMFORT – Ergonomic D-shaped angled ear cups offer a snug fit during gaming marathons. Headphones includes thicker Hybrid cushion for long hours, & a thinner, softer protein leather cushion for on-the-go use

CROSS-PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY – Featuring a USB-C connector and a USB-C to USB 2.0 adapter for PC, Mac

