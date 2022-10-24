Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Crest Whitestrips, and water flossers up to 30% off from $35

Crest 3D Professional Effects Whitestrips

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is dishing up some notable price drops on Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Crest Whitestrips, and WaterPik flossers with up to 30% in savings. You can now land a 24-pack of Crest 3D Professional Effects Whitestrips at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 30% off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. Alongside the 24 standard sets of strips, this box also includes four bonus express treatments to brighten than smile in an hour before you run out of the house. Using the “same whitening ingredients as dentists,” they are said to be enamel-safe and can remove over “25 years of tough set-in stains.” Head below for more details and the rest of today’s Gold Box oral care deals. 

More Gold Box oral care deals:

Once your oral care routine has been updated for the upcoming holiday events, you might want to consider doing the same for your wardrobe. Not only are we tracking some deep deals on Allen Edmonds dress shoes and boots, but Nike also launched another notable sale this morning offering an additional 20% off already marked down footwear, apparel, and workout gear. All of the details you need on that are right here and swing by our fashion hub for even more. 

Crest 3D Professional Effects Whitestrips features:

Want to your whiten teeth at home? Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus offering that features 20 Professional Effects treatments and 4 bonus 1 Hour Express treatment and is designed to whiten like a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at-home. The Advanced Seal Technology’s comfortable, no-slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth. Made by the #1 dentist-recommended at-home teeth whitening brand, Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus will give you a 100% noticeably whiter smile, guaranteed. 

