Samsung 7,000MB/s 980 PRO 1TB Heatsink SSD is ready for PS5 and PC at $230 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $229.99 shipped. This model originally launched late last year at $450 and more regularly sells for $300 at Best Buy where it is now matched as part of its early Black Friday sale. We previously detailed this drive alongside offering up some tips for folks looking to install it into a PS5 (it will also work in your PC battlestation). Featuring a PCIe Gen 4 interface with the M.2 form-factor, it runs at up to 7,000MB/s to deliver a speedy solution to your internal storage setup. You’ll also find Samsung’s integrated heatsink designed to disperse heat, maintain speed, and “prevent downtime caused by overheating on PlayStation 5 and PC.” Head below for more details and additional internal SSD deals.

More internal SSD deals:

Alongside our hands-on review of OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD, we also just recently took a closer look at the latest WD_BLACK SN850X. One of the fastest models from the brand in its class, you’ll find editions with and without heatsink tech moving at up to 7,300MB/s with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB SSD features:

NEXT-LEVEL PERFORMANCE W/MAXIMUM HEAT CONTROL: The Integrated Heatsink Disperses Heat To Maintain Speed, Power Efficiency, And Thermal Control, Preventing Downtime From Overheating On Playstation 5 And Pcs

MAXIMUM SPEED: Powered By An In-House Controller Designed To Harmonize The Flash Memory Components And The Interface For Top Speed – With A Pcie 4.0 Interface That’S 2X Faster Than Pcie 3.0 Ssds And 12X Faster Than Samsung Sata Ssds

A WINNING COMBINATION: Achieve Fully Immersive Gameplay With Sustained High-Performance Bandwidth And Throughput For Heavy-Duty Applications In Gaming, Graphics, Data Analytics, And More

