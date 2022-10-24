Samsung 7,000MB/s 980 PRO 1TB Heatsink SSD is ready for PS5 and PC at $230 (Reg. $300)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsSamsung
Reg. $300 $230
Samsung 980 Pro SSD and PS5

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $229.99 shipped. This model originally launched late last year at $450 and more regularly sells for $300 at Best Buy where it is now matched as part of its early Black Friday sale. We previously detailed this drive alongside offering up some tips for folks looking to install it into a PS5 (it will also work in your PC battlestation). Featuring a PCIe Gen 4 interface with the M.2 form-factor, it runs at up to 7,000MB/s to deliver a speedy solution to your internal storage setup. You’ll also find Samsung’s integrated heatsink designed to disperse heat, maintain speed, and “prevent downtime caused by overheating on PlayStation 5 and PC.” Head below for more details and additional internal SSD deals. 

More internal SSD deals:

Alongside our hands-on review of OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD, we also just recently took a closer look at the latest WD_BLACK SN850X. One of the fastest models from the brand in its class, you’ll find editions with and without heatsink tech moving at up to 7,300MB/s with all of the details you need waiting right here

Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB SSD features:

  • NEXT-LEVEL PERFORMANCE W/MAXIMUM HEAT CONTROL: The Integrated Heatsink Disperses Heat To Maintain Speed, Power Efficiency, And Thermal Control, Preventing Downtime From Overheating On Playstation 5 And Pcs
  • MAXIMUM SPEED: Powered By An In-House Controller Designed To Harmonize The Flash Memory Components And The Interface For Top Speed – With A Pcie 4.0 Interface That’S 2X Faster Than Pcie 3.0 Ssds And 12X Faster Than Samsung Sata Ssds
  • A WINNING COMBINATION: Achieve Fully Immersive Gameplay With Sustained High-Performance Bandwidth And Throughput For Heavy-Duty Applications In Gaming, Graphics, Data Analytics, And More

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with Samsung ...
Nike Members Event takes extra 20% off top-sellers: Air...
V-MODA’s M-200 ANC headphones with magnetic cushi...
Twelve South’s travel-ready 20W PlugBug Slim char...
Google Halloween sale goes live with 50% off Nest Hub 2...
Lexar’s latest 2,000MB/s Blaze 1TB RGB USB 3.2 Po...
Beats Studio Buds fall to new low of $90 (Save $40) alo...
Samsung’s recently-released Galaxy Watch 5/Pro hi...
Load more...
Show More Comments