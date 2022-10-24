SanDisk’s metal 1TB PRO USB 3.2 Solid-State Flash Drive hits best price in months at $130

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Solid-State Flash Drive for $129.99 shipped. Originally $300, it more topically sells for $170 these days at retailers like B&H where it is now matched. While it has sat at $150 on Amazon as of late, this is the lowest price we have tracked since January – the only time it has ever gone for any less. While not quite as fast as some of the more traditionally-sized portable SSDs out there, this one brings 1TB of solid-state storage to your keychain within an aluminum metal casing. This USB 3.2 flash drive is also backwards-compatible with older USB 2.0 machines as well. Head below for additional details.

A slightly more affordable flash drive that comes in with even faster speeds and USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance is the Kingston DataTraveler Max. At up to 1,000MB/s, it is one of our favorite options in the product category and it is currently selling for $126.50 shipped on Amazon.

And here are some more miniature storage solution deals:

Be sure to swing by this morning’s portable SSD roundup where you’ll find Lexar gaming models at new lows, deals on SanDisk’s Extreme lineup, and WD options.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Solid-State Flash Drive features:

Blazing-fast performance lets you transfer a full-length 4K movie to the drive in less than 15 seconds1 or 1000 photos in less than 25 seconds. Work as fast as you need to with premium performance and huge capacities in a portable yet tough and reliable USB flash drive. Grab and go without worrying about everyday wear and tear thanks to an elegant yet durable aluminum metal casing. Convenient backward-compatibly means you can plug this versatile drive into any USB 2.0 or 3.0 port.

