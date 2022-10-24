Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock complements your M2 MacBook with rare $50 discount to $250

Amazon is now offering the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer amounts to quite the rare $50 in savings. This is the first discount we’ve seen in months since a markdown back over the summer for the back to school season at $10 less. Though this is still the second-best discount we’ve seen to date on the accessory, which has been largely out of stock since releasing earlier in the year. Featuring Thunderbolt 4 tech, this dock can turn a single port on your MacBook into a wide range of I/O. All packed into a metal enclosure are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Not to mention 96W of power passthrough to your machine for a single cable setup.

As capable as the lead deal is for hooking up all kinds of legacy peripherals and devices to your workstation, Anker’s Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock might be a better option for those who want a more customizable experience. Alongside 85W of power passthrough to your machine, the single cable delivers three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports that can be paired with display connection cords, 10GbE adapters, and more. Plus, you’ll find a USB-A slot for those legacy connections. We detailed just how versatile of an offering this was in our Tested with 9to5Toys review last year, noting that it’s a future-proof way to upgrade your workstation.

Although one of our favorite players in the entire computer expansion game, CalDigit, also makes arguably the best Thunderbolt 4 hub on the market. The popular TS4 Dock is currently back in stock after a pretty rocky year of supply shortages, delivering a versatile selection of 15 ports for connecting displays, hard drives, peripherals, and pretty much any other accessory to your machine.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

Take your workspace to the next level with the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock, featuring all-new Thunderbolt 4 technology that offers better flexibility and versatility for your entire setup. With a multitude of ports including, three Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A (three data, one charging), Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack port, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a powerhouse that does it all – so you can work at your best.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!