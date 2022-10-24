Latest ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED brings laptops into the 21st century

Today, B&H and ASUS are announcing the launch of the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop. This unique laptop is “blurring the line between laptop and tablet,” according to the press release, as it’s essentially one massive 17.3-inch OLED touchscreen that folds down to 12.5-inches. So, what else does this unique laptop bring to the table beside one massive folding screen? Let’s take a closer look.

ASUS launches Zenbook 17 Fold OLED folding laptop

We’ve seen folding laptops already, but ASUS is taking it to the next level with the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. For starters, it packs a 2560×1920 OLED touchscreen for the main display that actually has a 4:3 aspect ratio, something that we don’t see very often on modern computers. You can stand the laptop on end and use a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad, which is included with your purchase, and the entire setup essentially becomes a full-on desktop in front of you.

There are other ways to use this unique laptop as well. Since it folds, you can technically give it a 90-degree bend (or a 110-degree to be more ergonomic), and then use the bottom half as a keyboard and input device while the top half remains a screen. This turns the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED into more of a traditional laptop-style device and is a great function of it. Plus, when you’re not using the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, it – well – folds in half, measuring just half an inch thick and around 12.5-inches wide.

On the spec side of things, there’s a lot to like here as well. Intel’s 12th Generation i7-1250U 10-core processor is in tow with 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, rounding things out. Intel’s Iris Xe graphics and a PANTONE-validated Dolby Vision display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage make this ideal for content creation while on the go too.

For I/o, there’s a Thunderbolt 4 port on each side, a volume rocker, a headphone jack, and a power button, and that’s it. Wi-Fi 6E gives high-speed networking without Ethernet, and with Thunderbolt, you can plug in an external dock for more functionality if needed.

On the pricing side of things, well, it’s pretty expensive. There’s a lot of new technology packed in the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, and that does come at a premium. Currently available for pre-order at B&H for $3,499.99, this laptop will set you back a pretty penny for sure. However, that’s the cost of being on the bleeding edge of technology, which is exactly where you’ll be with a folding OLED laptop.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I don’t think I’ll have a folding laptop anytime soon, it’s a cool idea, for sure. Going back to a 4:3 ratio is a unique choice but one that I think fits the design of the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. I love that this laptop can function in landscape and portrait mode, flat, and standing up as well as a normal, well, laptop.

It’s also nice that ASUS is taking the premium price tag and delivering features to match, like proper use of DDR5 memory and a PCIe 4.0, which is something that we don’t always see even in more premium laptop offerings.

