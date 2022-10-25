Android app deals of the day: Slayaway Camp, Aeon’s End, Golf Peaks, and more

Slayaway Camp- Horror Puzzle-Android

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now live courtesy of Google Play. But you’ll also want to check out Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite while it’s at its best price yet as well as this new all-time low on the Google Tensor-powered Pixel 6a down at $299. As for the apps, highlight deals include Slayaway Camp, Aeon’s End, Golf Peaks, Little Misfortune, JETZ, Peppa Pig, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Slayaway Camp:

A diabolical puzzle game that also happens to be a bloody tribute to the VHS era of videotape horror! No one is safe… no law enforcement enforces the law enough… and no animals or children are harmed… in the summer horror hit of 1984.

