New all-time low drops Google Tensor-powered Pixel 6a down to $299 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $299 shipped. You’re looking at $150 in savings from the usual $449 price tag while delivering a new all-time low at $30 under our previous mentions. Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and its Liquid Air Amor cover in particular has always been a personal favorite. This unique design is made of a slim material that won’t add too much bulk to your handset, but does arrive with a textured pattern on the back for some added grip. It’s a great way to protect your Pixel 6a without breaking the bank, as well, thanks to $15 price tag.

Alongside all of the week’s best Android app and game deals that are still live from our previous coverage, be sure to check out the ongoing Google Pixel 7/Pro pre-paid promos that went live shortly after the handsets were announced. These bundle the brand’s latest smartphone with a $200 gift card and a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series starting at $599, delivering $299 in savings from the package’s value.

Google Pixel 6a features:

Google Pixel 6a adapts to you; it’s super fast and secure and powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery adapts to you and saves power for the apps you use most. Take amazing photos with Pixel’s 12 megapixel camera and tools like Magic Eraser[3], Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode. With Google Tensor, your phone launches apps fast, pages and images load quickly, and everything runs smoothly.

