BLUETTI raises $9 million for AC500 and B300S power station kits with stretch goals in sight

BLUETTI is celebrating raising over $9 million dollars on Indiegogo for its recently announced AC500 and B300S power stations. Announced a few months ago, these power stations deliver “mind-blowing” capacity to keep your home running even when the grid goes down. Available for purchase through Indiegogo, BLUETTI is nearing its next stretch goal with more goals in sight. What all happens when BLUETTI hits these upcoming stretch goals? Let’s take a closer look below.

BLUETTI nears $10 million stretch goal for AC500 and B300S

Celebrating raising $5 million in 15 days and $8 million in 40 days, BLUETTI is now setting its sights on hitting both $10 million and $12 million stretch goals. Before we get into that, let’s first recap what the AC500 and B300S deliver.

Packing the AC500 and B300S together is one of the best ways to keep your home running when the grid goes down. You can combine multiple B300S units with the AC500 to have up to 36,000Wh of capacity, and enjoy up to 8,000W of input at one time. Plus, combining two AC500 systems, you can supply up to 10,000W to completely power a home when the grid shuts down for any reason, which is more than enough to handle your dryer, heater, and more all without relying on the traditional power grid.

Now, moving onto the stretch goals. Currently, BLUETTI is giving all AC500 backers a 100W USB-C cable, mug, and T-shirt with purchase. To continue the benefits, once BLUETTI reaches $10 million raised (which shouldn’t be long), the company will include a four-year warranty with purchase. Plus, if BLUETTI can reach $12 million, that warranty will get extended to five years.

During the Indiegogo campaign, you can pick up the BLUETTI AC500 for as little as $1,699 and begin your off-grid journey. There are also add-ons that BLUETTI has introduced, including the grid connection kit, which allows you to hook the system into your home’s power panel for $639. Plus, there’s also a split-phase system that lets you plug up two AC500s for $679.

Also part of the Indiegogo is the PV400 420W monocrystalline solar panel, which is more durable and can withstand higher temperatures, making it a great choice for your solar needs. Up to six of these solar panels can be connected to the BLUETTI AC500 and B300S pair, and when at full tilt the panels can recharge the batteries in only two hours.

BLUETTI has already shipped 50% of US orders according to sources close to the company, and those in the EU and UK are still en route. However, the brand claims that 95% of backers are expected to receive their order before the end of 2022.

If you’re wanting to pick up BLUETTI’s power station, then be sure to order one now, as the Indiegogo discounts won’t be around forever.

