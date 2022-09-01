New BLUETTI AC500 power station charges at 8,000W with up to 36,864Wh capacity

BLUETTI, one of the go-to names in off-grid or clean power for your home, is launching a new modular power station and battery packs. The BLUETTI AC500 and B300S offer a “mind-blowing” capacity of up to 18,432Wh with a 5,000W inverter that can surge up to 10,000W. On top of that, you can charge via both AC and PV simultaneously at a maximum of 8,000W input which can get you to 100% from 0% in as little as 1.8 hours in ideal conditions. What else do these new power options from BLUETTI deliver? Let’s take a closer look below.

Power your entire home with BLUETTI’s latest AC500

We’re no stranger to BLUETTI here at 9to5Toys. The brand’s power stations are well-known for delivering a solid experience for those who don’t want a propane, natural gas, or gasoline generator. The latest AC500 and B300/S from BLUETTI take that to the next level.

The AC500 is the brand’s latest portable main power station, which features three 20A, one 30A L14-30, one 30A TT-30, and one 50A NEMA14-50 120V outlets to plug in various tools and appliances. It can output a total of 5,000W continuously and peaks at 10,000W when needed, as well, allowing you to run even power-hungry devices with ease.

And that’s just the AC ports. In addition to those, you’ll find two 100W USB-C PD ports, two more 3A USB-A, two additional 18W USB-A ports, and a 30A 12V RV outlet with a 24V 10A car outlet. On top of all that, there are two 15W Qi wireless charging pads built-in. That’s a lot of output and ensures you can power just about any item in your home from refrigerators to laptops, smartphones, and more. The AC500 comes with a capacity of 3,072Wh, though that’s expandable with the B300/S.

Speaking of the B300/S, you’ll find these external batteries not only expand the overall capacity of this system but also its charging capabilities. With a maxed out system at 36,864Wh, adding the maximum amount of six B300/S units will net you six more 100W USB-C ports and the same number of 18W USB-a outputs. That brings the total of 100W USB-C ports to eight with as many 18W USB-A outputs. That’s a lot of charging abilities, all of which can be used simultaneously.

However, like we said, the extra outputs and capacity isn’t all the additional B300/S units deliver. Without them, you can only charge at a maximum rate of 6,000W, but adding the extra units ups that to 8,000W total input. Given you can only sustainably output 5,000W continuously, that means in optimal conditions, you’re charging pretty handily even when the power station is at full tilt, which is something you likely won’t be doing often.

You can order the BLUETTI AC500 and B300S now with a special pre-order price for a limited time.

