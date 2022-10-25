Save $200 on this 9-tool DEWALT combo kit in today’s tool Gold Box from $84

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of DEWALT electric tools and bundles with free shipping across the board. Amongst the different ways to outfit your weekend warrior setup, our top pick is the DEWALT 20V MAX 9-tool Combo Kit at $599. Normally fetching $799, this comprehensive package is a perfect way to kickstart your setup with just about every tool you’ll need. The $200 in savings delivers one of the best prices of all-time, and is the first markdown we’ve seen in almost 3 months. Centered around the DEWALT 20V MAX ecosystem, this bundle includes nine different tools including everything from cordless drills and impact drivers to saws, grinders, and LED work lights for tackling all kinds of jobs around the house before winter weather arrives. Head below for more.

Those who aren’t really in the market to replace an entire existing tool arsenal or kickstart one quite as effectively as a 9-tool bundle will also find quite a few other notable discounts up for grabs. Also part of the Gold Box, there are standalone tools on sale to go alongside battery packages and other gear in the DEWALT ecosystem perfect for expanding your workshop or just grabbing a single tool for a specific project. Pricing throughout the sale starts at $84, as well.

Then if your outdoor tool arsenal could use some love through fall, this morning also saw a WORX Gold Box go live with markdowns on everything from electric leaf blowers to chainsaws to help with autumn yard cleanup. The discounts start at $97 and are going live through the end of the day, much like all of the DEWALT gear above.

DEWALT 20V MAX 9-tool Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK940D2 20V MAX Lithium Ion 9-Tool Combo Kit contains all the tools you need for any/all projects. The DCD771 20V MAX Lithium Ion 1/2″ Compact Drill Driver delivers 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power ability completing a wide range of applications. The DCF885 20V MAX Lithium Ion 1/4″ impact driver features 3 LED lights with 20 second delay to provide visibility without shadows.

