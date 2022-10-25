WORX Gold Box discounts electric leaf blowers and chainsaws for fall yard cleanup from $97

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now discounting a selection of WORX outdoor electric tools just in time to help tackle all of those fall yard cleanup plans. Shipping is free across the board. At the top of the list, a must-have option to wrangle up all of those fallen leaves and the like, the WORX 40V Power Share Cordless Leaf Blower is now on sale for $142.95. Down from the usual $190 price tag, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen since some off-season sale pricing back over the winter with 25% in savings delivering the third-best price of all-time. Packed into this electric leaf blower are all of the features you’ll need to handle sending leaves and debris off your lawn. Its 40V system can pump out up to 90 MPH wind speeds with a lightweight design that makes it easy to carry around your property. Head below for more.

Amongst the rest of today’s WORX sale, you’ll find plenty of other electric tools that are perfectly suited at making sure your yard is in order ahead of winter. Including other leaf blowers as well as chainsaws to prevent any fallen trees or branches, some of the best prices to date are now up for grabs to make that fall maintenance more affordable. Just be sure to check out all of the discounts and make that final buying decision before the end of the day, as these discounts won’t be live past the end of today.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. This week is now underway and you’ll find plenty of different EVs and tools for cutting gas and oil from your routine be it for work or play.

WORX 40V Electric Leaf Blower features:

Twice the battery power of standard cordless blowers with a 3-speed + Turbo shifter. The 430 cfm – 40V TURBINE Blower is a high-performance tool that’ll make clearing your property of leaves and debris easier, and more fun, than ever before. With two 20V batteries combining for 40V worth of increased runtime and performance, this is the leaf blower for larger, more challenging lawns. The brushless motor is more efficient and runs at higher speeds while drawing less battery than motors based on a brush design.

