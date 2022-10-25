MUJJO intros new leather MagSafe wallets with hidden spring mechanisms and silicone grip

MUJJO has now unleashed its new leather MagSafe wallets. The brand revealed its 2022 collection of iPhone 14 cases shortly after the new handsets were unveiled and have since become one of the more popular options in the price range among 9to5 readers. The new MUJJO leather MagSafe wallets are now available for purchase, matching the latest iPhone 14 case collection perfectly with your choice of three colorways, but are also compatible with 12 and 13 series magnet-equipped handsets as well. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New MUJJO leather MagSafe wallets

The new MUJJO MagSafe wallets follow closely alongside the brand’s latest iPhone 14 cases, making use of the same materials and design approach. They feature the same vegetable-tanned Ecco leather found on the MUJJO iPhone 14 cases, a choice that is apparently rated “Gold for environmental standards.” One of the highlights we noted in our hands-on review of the brand’s iPhone 14 covers was the Japanese microfibre lining that cushions your Apple handset up against a satin-like finish, and that’s the same treatment you’ll find on its new leather MagSafe wallets as well.

Crafted from Ecco leather, which is Gold Rated by the Leather Working Group for its low environmental impact, the wallets have a durable finish, rich color, and will develop a beautiful patina with use and age.

Alongside the exposed stitching detail flanking either side of the new wallet attachment, MUJJO has also employed a sort of silicone treading. This, in conjunction with the MagSafe connection, helps to secure the wallet to the back of your device and prevent slippage while accessing your cards or pulling it in and out of your pocket.

They provide enough room for up to three ID or bank cards with an internal spring mechanism to “keep cards secure” alongside thumb access on the top, bottom, and back so you can get them in and out easier.

Coming in the same black, blue, and tan brown colorways, you’ll find available on its iPhone 14 case collection, the new MUJJO leather MagSafe wallets are now available for pre-order at $51 shipped directly from MUJJO and will be available on its official Amazon storefront shortly. They are scheduled to begin shipping by October 31, 2022.

