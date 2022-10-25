Save $430 on LG’s latest 17-inch Gram Laptop with 12th Gen Intel at new low of $1,271

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG Gram 17-inch i7/16GB/1TB Laptop for $1,270.70 shipped. Normally going for $1,700, this solid $430 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. Coming equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i7-1260P processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work, even if you need to use more demanding programs. You’ll also have 1TB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to your files as well. The 17-inch 12560×1600 IPS display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, a full HDMI 2.0 output, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to expand your I/O, you can use some of your savings to grab the Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $301.50. Connecting over a single USB-C cable, the dock will provide 90W of Power Delivery to keep your machine powered while simultaneously adding dual 4K60Hz outputs or driving a single 8K30Hz display. Alongside supporting additional display outputs over USB-C, you gain an additional three USB-A Gen 2 5Gb/s ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a USB-A port for charging devices at 5V/1.5A, and a UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader for a professional office setup.

Charging over USB-C, your new Gram laptop can use some of the same chargers that Android phones and other mobile devices use. We’re currently tracking deals on some of Anker’s most recent chargers and accessories with offers from $11. Leading the way here is the new Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Charger for $48, one of the first discounts to date. With enough juice to power up everything from the latest iPhone 14 or Pixel 7 to M2 MacBooks, Chromebooks, and everything in between, this GaNPrime charger can dish out 65W from its three ports.

2022 LG Gram 17-inch i7/32GB/1TB Laptop features:

17″ WQXGA IPS Display With DCI-P3 99%. A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%)

1TB PCIe4 M.2 NVMe SSD. Supporting 1TB of storage, you have the power and speed to run multiple large applications while saving your important documents with ease.

16GB LPDDR5 RAM. 16GB of memory to a substantial clock speed of 5200 Mhz, we’re making it simple to do work and play with minimal buffering.

Full HD IR Webcam: Stay connected Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.

