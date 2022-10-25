Save $1,500 on Samsung’s The Premiere 4K UST Smart Laser Projector at all-time low of $4,998

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 130-inch The Premiere 4K Ultra Short Throw Smart Triple Laser Projector for $4,997.99 shipped. Normally going for $6,498, this solid $1,500 price drop marks a return to the lowest price we’ve seen. Samsung’s The Premiere is said to be the “world’s first HDR10+ certified projector” which means you can expect “precise color accuracy and incredible contrast.” This HDR performance is paired with the 2800 lumens of brightness that will allow you to easily view content even in daylight. An integrated 4.2 channel audio system with 40W speakers and a subwoofer is included within this projector so you don’t have to use external audio if you want a minimalist setup. The smart system is powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS to give you access to streaming apps without the need for a dongle. The Premiere is compatible with multiple smart home voice assistants with Alexa built-in here. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Epson EpiqVision Ultra Short Throw LS300 Laser Projector for $2,000. This short throw projector can display a screen up to 120-inches which is slightly less than the Samsung above and at a lower 1080p resolution. There is similar support for HDR/HLG for better colors and contrast though. Android TV is built-in here to give you access to streaming apps as well alongside a custom-designed Yamaha 2.1 speaker system. There is also an integrated Chromecast so you can wirelessly cast content from your mobile devices to share on the big screen.

Be sure to swing by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Right now you can grab a 2022 LG 65-inch G2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV Gallery Edition for $2,197 and receive a $250 Visa gift card. Alongside the gallery design that “leaves virtually no gap when you hang it on the wall,” you’re looking at a 120Hz VRR display with four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10, and built-in Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung The Premiere 4K UST Smart Triple Laser Projector features:

4K UHD ULTRA BRIGHT TRIPLE LASER: Cutting edge triple laser technology and ultra-bright 4K resolution deliver heightened contrast and impeccable detail with 2800 lumens

POWERFUL 4.2 CHANNEL SYSTEM: The powerful 40W speakers in this 2.2.2 channel system provide front, center and surround sound for a room-filling audio experience

UHD PROCESSOR & PURCOLOR: A powerful processor optimizes performance with 4K picture quality; With PurColor, experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!