Just yesterday, we covered Optoma’s new CinemaX P2 4K laser projector. One day later, Samsung manages to one-up that release with two ultra-short-throw projectors of its own. Both are named Samsung The Premiere, with model numbers LSP9T and LSP7T helping to distinguish one from the other. LSP7T creates a 10-foot image like CinemaX P2, but LSP9T takes things further with a picture that measures 130 inches diagonally. That’s right — placing one of Samsung’s new laser projector in the living room will cast either a 120- or 130-inch image onto your wall. Continue reading to learn more.

Samsung The Premiere makes TVs look puny

With both Samsung The Premiere projectors creating a screen size of at least 120 inches, these units far surpass any of the television panels it currently sells. This ushers in a more cinema-like experience that goes hand-in-hand with a growing number of services that now allow streaming brand new releases from the comfort of home.

Additionally, each unit boasts “powerful built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound” that will likely go beyond what televisions are able to single-handedly pull off. Sure, there are plenty of soundbars out there, but this look is arguably much cleaner than having a bunch of devices lying around.

Samsung touts that both The Premiere projectors create a 4K image with a brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens. On top of that, its LSP9T is being heralded as “the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector.” The company claims that implementation of this technology helps deliver “revolutionary contrast details as the user watches from bright to dark scenes.”

“The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new, compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements,” said Jongsuk Chu, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Pricing and availability

Pricing and an exact release date have yet to be offered, but the company has clarified that both Samsung The Premiere units will start rolling out later this year. Given the fact that Samsung lumps these projectors in with other lifestyle products like Serif and Frame offerings, we expect these to have premium pricing that exceeds what you’ll find from competitors like VAVA or Optoma.

9to5Toys’ Take

With companies like Samsung now jumping on the bandwagon of ultra-short-throw projectors, it does make me wonder if these types of units will start to become more mainstream. Until now, TVs have reigned supreme with Samsung cashing in on a lot of sales. Competitive pricing has further solidified this.

The same could eventually ring true for projectors like this as more brands throw their hats in the ring, but for right now I think units like this will remain unpopular. Pricing will need to fall much lower and lumen count will also need to rise in order for the technology to resonate with average consumers and a wider array of lighting conditions.

