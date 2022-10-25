LG’s 2022 gallery 120Hz AirPlay 2 OLED 4K TVs now start from $1,697 with up to $500 gift cards

BuyDig is now offering some solid offers on the 2022 model LG evo 4K Gallery OLED TVs with bonus gift cards. You can score the 65-inch G2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV Gallery Edition for $2,196.99 shipped with a $250 Visa gift card. Regularly $2,800 at Best Buy where it is marked down to $2,200, this model is currently selling for $2,197 at Amazon but you won’t get the extra credit. Today’s deal delivers up to $853 in savings. Alongside the gallery design that “leaves virtually no gap when you hang it on the wall,” you’re looking at a 120Hz VRR display with four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10, and built-in Wi-Fi 6. There’s also support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and three USB ports. Head below for more details and discounted size options.

More LG G2 evo OLED 4K TV deals:

Just be sure to head over to the early Black Friday sale event Best Buy launched. You’ll find some of the best prices yet on Samsung’s 2022 edition Frame displays with some all-time lows and deals as much as $1,000 off the going rates. Dive in right here and swing our home theater hub for more.

LG G2 evo OLED 4K TV features:

The brightest LG OLED ever with a contemporary new gallery design that hugs the wall¹ for the ultimate balance of form and function. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create a picture quality like no other in our new LG OLED evo Gallery Edition—with the highest contrast, perfect black and the brightest colors ever seen in an LG OLED.¹ Transform your home into a more artful space with the all-new, contemporary LG OLED design that leaves virtually no gap when you hang it on the wall.² Make the impossible possible with our latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching.

