Score a massive 86-inch 2022 LG 120Hz 4K Smart TV today for $1,200 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG 86-Inch Class UQ7590 Series 4K Smart TV for $1,199.99 shipped. This one hit Amazon recently at $1,346, before jumping up to over $1,400 and now settling at the lowest price we have tracked there. It might not be the highest-end model in the LG lineup, but landing a massive 86-inch 4K display at this price is notable nonetheless. It features the brand’s α7 Gen 5 AI 4K Processor that “adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching” alongside support for Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit gear, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming. AMD FreeSync Premium is in place for gamers alongside 120Hz refresh rates, four HDMI ports, front and back-mounted USB connectivity, and more. Head below for additional details. 

While you’ll be hard-pressed to find a modern 86-inch display from a big brand at less than the featured offer above, if you can make do with a smaller solution there’s plenty to be saved. The latest model Insignia 75-inch F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is a notable option at $550 shipped that, while not as large, is still quite sizable for the price. 

If you’re looking for a serious projector-based entertainment setup, the $1,500 in savings now live on Samsung’s The Premiere 4K UST Smart Laser Projector is worth a closer look. Then head over to our coverage of the early Black Friday Best Buy sale where you’ll find some all-time lows live on Samsung’s 2022 model The Frame displays alongside more accessory deals waiting in our home theater hub

LG 86-Inch Class UQ7590 Series 4K Smart TV features:

  • a7 GEN5 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich color thanks to our advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture quality and sound quality to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching.Power Supply (Voltage, Hz) AC 120V, 50/60Hz
  • WEBOS: Customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family
  • ULTIMATE STREAMING: Find your faves fast with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max* and instant access to over 300+ free LG Channels** with everything from comedy to movies to sports

