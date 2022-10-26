Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming Laptop sees second substantial drop to low of $2,500

Amazon is now offering the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti Gaming/Creator Laptop for $2,499.99 shipped. Normally going for $3,000, this solid $500 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen while also being the second substantial price drop to date. Coming equipped with the, now previous generation, i9-12900H processor featuring 14 cores, it is able to cut through any game or application. The graphics horsepower is brought by the RTX 3080 Ti GPU to drive the 16-inch 2560×1600 240Hz IPS display with NVIDIA G-SYNC providing smooth gameplay and no screen tearing. It also comes with the latest spec 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD storage to have fast access to all your games. Rounding out the features here is Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 output, and Acer’s custom-engineered cooling solution to keep the hardware cool. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $848.50 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3080 Ti present with the Acer option above. The screen is slightly smaller at 15.6-inches and is a step down to 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut down to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to check another high-end laptop deal before settling on one? We’re also tracking CORSAIR’s all-new Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RX 6800M Gaming Laptop at its new low price of $2,300. Coming equipped with one of the latest AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS octa-core processors and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, you will be able to power through practically any game with the AMD Radeon RX 6800M providing the graphics horsepower.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Laptop features:

The slim, spartan-styled Triton 500 SE is a thin gaming/creator laptop forged with a purpose: to handle all your multi-tasking woes, dish out extreme performance, and empower your creativity at every turn. Discover the power of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop graphics that deliver high frame rates paired with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor for epic streaming, photo editing and 3D rendering capabilities. Get smooth gameplay at refresh rates up to 240Hz on the 16″ WQXGA IPS with NVIDIA G-SYNC Display — while a 3-Zone RGB backlit keyboard and stellar audio round out a gaming experience that’s second to none!

