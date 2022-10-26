LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is gaining 30 new playable characters on November 1

Coming November 1, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is gaining 30 new playable characters to the game with The Galactic Edition. This expansion delivers six new character packs to your game and offers players the choice to enjoy the game as Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, and others. On top of that, there are going to be additions to existing characters like a holiday version of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and more. Sound interesting? Keep reading for additional information.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gains 30 new characters

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is getting a major expansion dubbed the Galactic Edition on November 1. At the start, you’ll find that character packs based on The Clone Wars and LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation will be available, including Captain Rex, Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, and more. On top of that, you’ll even get the aforementioned holiday characters, which not only include Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader but also R2-D2 living its best summer dream in a holiday sweater.

Continuing on, November 15 marks the second character pack launch with playable folks from Star Wars Rebels and the Obi-Wan Kenobi show like Ezra Bridger, Admiral Thrawn, Ben Kenobi, Darth Vader, and more.

All of these characters are included in the Galactic Edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, though people who own the game currently can pick up the Character Collection 2 pack to enjoy the refreshed lineup. This now means that there are over 300 unlockable characters in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which makes it the biggest roster of Lego Star Wars characters in a game to date.

This expansion is great for people who love Star Wars and LEGO together as it really lets you live out the dream of playing iconic characters from throughout the franchise and will only keep expanding from here.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m glad that the team behind LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is expanding it with even more characters. As someone who loved the original games back on Game Cube, the thought of such an iconic game being able to be updated with new characters throughout its life cycle is awesome.

Yes, I know that game updates have been a thing for years, but seeing it on LEGO Star Wars like this just warms my heart. I have so many fond memories of the games way back when, and even though I’ve yet to pick up the title on modern consoles, I love the idea that an entirely new generation can enjoy it just the same, if not more.

