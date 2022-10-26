Ninja’s regularly $200 DualBrew single-serve and full carafe coffee maker drops to $104

Kohl’s is now offering the Ninja CFP201 DualBrew Coffee Maker for $103.99 shipped when you use codes EXTRA20 and USAVE10 at checkout. Regularly $200 and typically around $140 at Amazon, this is up to $96 off and the lowest price we can find. It is also $8 under our previous mention and among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. This model is notable for versatility considering it can brew K-Cup pods as well as ground beans, both of which are complemented by three style choices including a special setting for Over Ice cold brew in the warmer months. Joining a number of different single-serve cup size options, you can also choose to brew an entire carafe full when needed and make use of the removable water reservoir for simple refills. Head below for more details.

If something more basic will do the trick, the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker sells for $70 shipped on Amazon with an even smaller foot-print on the countertop. Just note, you can only use K-Cups with this model unless you scoop up an additional filter add-on after the fact.

Prefer to go with something in the Nespresso ecosystem? This morning saw Nespresso’s Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine drop down to $150 shipped, or nearly $50 off the going rate. You can take a closer look at this offer in today’s deal coverage and be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchen and cooking deals.

Ninja CFP201 DualBrew features:

FASTER BREWING: Brew coffee pods faster than the leading K-Cup coffee maker upon startup.

DUAL COFFEE MAKER: Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe, or Full Carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz.).

3 BREW STYLES: Select Classic, Rich, or Over Ice for your grounds or coffee pods.

MAKE ICED COFFEE: Brew fresh over ice for flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down.

