Save $79 on Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case, now down to $170

Joining all of this week’s other Apple deals, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on the original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case. Dropping down to $169.99 shipped, today’s offer is down from its original $249 price tag and delivering the best discount in months. These earbuds have largely been out of stock for since the new ones were revealed last month, with today’s offer matching our previous mention at $79 off.

While not the just-refreshed pair of flagship earbuds from Apple, these AirPods Pro still come backed by a comprehensive feature set. Active Noise Cancellation is one of the stars of the show, which is backed by a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into much of the expected form-factor, the charging case will yield 24 hours of playback and now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning charging. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Compared to the newer AirPods Pro 2, the original flagship earbuds from Apple deliver most of the same features. There are of course some adjustments from the newer pair like the new inclusion of adaptive transparency mode, as well as improved ANC and audio fidelity. But then there’s also the all-new charging case which packs integrated Find My support, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. So even though you’re getting the MagSafe-equipped case above, there are some trade-offs that may make the $239 sale price of AirPods Pro 2 a bit more compelling.

All of this week’s other best deals are of course then up for grabs in our Apple guide. We’re into the second of the week now, and there is a pretty notable selection of markdowns on Macs, accessories, and other Apple gear up for grabs at some of the best prices to date.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!