Android app deals of the day: Bloons TD 6, Iron Marines, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, more

Today’s best Android game and app deals are now live courtesy fo Google Play. Our headliner hardware offer include the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with hundreds of dollars in savings and this $80 price drop on Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook, but for now we are focused on the software. Highlight offers include Bloons TD 6, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Iron Marines, Iron Marines Invasion, Fury of Dracula, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

More Android app deals still live:

More on Bloons TD 6:

22 Monkey Towers with 15 upgrades each across 3 paths. 60+ maps from easy to EXPERT. 14 Heroes to take command of the battlefield. Unlockable cosmetics. Co-op gameplay. Competitive leaderboards. Challenging game modes. Multiple huge updates each year.

