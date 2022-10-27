Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook with detachable keyboard hits $299 (Save $80)

Rikka Altland -
Reg. $379 $299
a laptop computer

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $299 shipped. Normally fetching $379, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $80 in savings. This is still one of the first discounts to date, too. Having launched earlier this year, the new IdeaPad Duet 3 delivers a Chrome OS experience that comes powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. Packed into the form-factor is an 11-inch touchscreen that enables the 2-in-1 functionality with a detachable keyboard for using as a laptop or tablet. From there you can take advantage of its 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, as well as up to 10 hours of battery life for all-day usage. You can also get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage, as well.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your setup too, which is always a nice perk. 

On the more capable side of the Chrome OS market, this 14-inch Chromebook Spin 713 from Acer arrives with Thunderbolt 4 technology and a more premium design to match its higher price tag. Now $230 off on sale, the recent debut is sitting at an all-time low of $499 for those who need a bit more power than the IdeaPad Duet 3 above.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook features:

Fast, flexible, and fun, the Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook 11″ brings everyone’s favorite Chromebook features, housed in a slim chassis, running on the lightning-fast Chrome OS that boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and is protected by built-in virus protection. Powered by Snapdragon SC7180 processor offers up to 10 hours of battery life, to seamlessly run all of your favorite apps at the same time.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

New Caseology cover wraps your Apple Watch Series 8 in ...
Rarely in-stock Nintendo SEGA, NES, and SNES wireless c...
Save up to 85% off a Polarbackup cloud storage plan, st...
Review: Anker Liberty 4 earbuds take on AirPods with AN...
Android app deals of the day: Bloons TD 6, Iron Marines...
Meross’ HomeKit outdoor dimming smart plug is per...
Smarten up your winter heating with a Nest Learning The...
Xbox price increases inbound, lock in your Game Pass su...
Load more...
Show More Comments