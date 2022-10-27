Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook with detachable keyboard hits $299 (Save $80)

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $299 shipped. Normally fetching $379, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $80 in savings. This is still one of the first discounts to date, too. Having launched earlier this year, the new IdeaPad Duet 3 delivers a Chrome OS experience that comes powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. Packed into the form-factor is an 11-inch touchscreen that enables the 2-in-1 functionality with a detachable keyboard for using as a laptop or tablet. From there you can take advantage of its 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, as well as up to 10 hours of battery life for all-day usage. You can also get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage, as well.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your setup too, which is always a nice perk.

On the more capable side of the Chrome OS market, this 14-inch Chromebook Spin 713 from Acer arrives with Thunderbolt 4 technology and a more premium design to match its higher price tag. Now $230 off on sale, the recent debut is sitting at an all-time low of $499 for those who need a bit more power than the IdeaPad Duet 3 above.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook features:

Fast, flexible, and fun, the Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook 11″ brings everyone’s favorite Chromebook features, housed in a slim chassis, running on the lightning-fast Chrome OS that boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and is protected by built-in virus protection. Powered by Snapdragon SC7180 processor offers up to 10 hours of battery life, to seamlessly run all of your favorite apps at the same time.

