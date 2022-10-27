Meross’ HomeKit outdoor dimming smart plug is perfect for the holidays at low of $19 (35% off)

The official Meross Amazon storefront is offering its HomeKit/Alexa/Assistant Outdoor Dimming Smart Plug for $18.80 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code DGGCJK4E at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $29, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to withstand the outside elements, this smart plug features a built-in dimming function making it great for Christmas and other holiday lighting. There are built-in buttons on the plug for 10%, 20%, 30%, 50%, and 100%, but you can also ask Siri, Assistant, or Alexa to dim or brighten the lights to a certain percentage as well. On top of that there’s support for schedules and routines and the plug itself is compatible with dimming LED, CFL, and incandescent bulbs all the same, making it extremely versatile. Keep reading for more.

Do you just need a single smart plug without an outdoor weatherproof rating or HomeKit integration? Well, this model is just $9 on Amazon, saving you a few bucks while scoring you an indoor smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

Speaking of smart home upgrades, did you see that Samsung’s Jet Bot robot vacuum is on sale for $249? Well, it features LiDAR mapping for easy whole-home cleaning at $350 off its normal list price and 58% in savings. So, if you want a simple, automated cleaning routine this fall, winter, and holiday season, then Samsung’s Jet Bot vacuum is a great choice.

Meross HomeKit Outdoor Dimming Smart Plug features:

The wifi outdoor plug can adjust the brightness level from 1-100% via the home app or Meross app, and available 10%, 20%, 30%, 50% and 100% respectively with hardware button. You can also easily dim outdoor lights by sending that voice commands like “Hey Siri, set my yard lights to 50%”. Simply plug in a device and control the weather-resistant outlet with the home app or Meross app, remotely adjust the brightness or turn on/off from anywhere with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Internet access at any time. Additionally, enjoy millisecond response and no drop-off with superfast local control when you’re at home. NO hub required.

