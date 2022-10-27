Save $120 on Ninja’s Foodi 10-qt. 6-in-1 Smart Dual Basket Air Fryer at $130 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer Multi-Cooker for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $250 like it currently fetches at directly from Ninja, this is $120 off the going rate, matching the Best Buy price drop, and a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal is also $70 below our previous mention. You’re looking at a family-sized cooker with a sizable 10-quart capacity via a pair of individual air fry baskets. This allows users to cook “two foods two ways that finish at the same time” with support for six cooking modes, including air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. On top of that, it also comes with the Foodi Smart Thermometer to ensure your meats are cooked to the ideal temperature without having to purchase one after the fact. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, a very similar Ninja model without the Foodi Smart Thermometer sells for $125 in Amazon renewed condition right now. A more affordable dual basket solution would be something like this Crownful 8-quart variant at $120, but with only $10 in savings and a smaller overall capacity, it’s hard to recommend it over today’s particularly deep price drop on the Ninja variant.

Joining yesterday’s offer that has Ninja’s DualBrew single-serve and full carafe coffee maker at one of its best prices yet. we are also tracking a solid offer on COSORI’s 8-in-1 smartphone-controlled air fryer grill. Now down another $10 from our previous mention, this one delivers built-in air frying alongside indoor grilling action and hands-free voice control you won’t get in this price range from the bigger brands. Take a closer look right here and swing by our home goods hub for even more.

Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer features:

2 FOODS, 2 WAYS, AT THE SAME TIME: Eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer with 2 independent XL air fryer baskets.

SMART COOK SYSTEM: Achieve the perfect doneness, from rare to well-done, at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer—no guesswork required.

DUALZONE TECHNOLOGY: The Smart Finish feature, unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, or the Match Cook feature, easily copies settings across zones for full 10-qt. capacity.

IQ BOOST: Optimally distributes power across each basket to cook a 6-lb. whole chicken and side as quickly as possible when Match Cook or Smart Finish is not selected.

6 VERSATILE COOKING PROGRAMS: Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate.

