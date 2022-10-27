Oral-B’s new iO Series 3 electric toothbrush with LED sensor returns to $60 all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush for $59.99 shipped. This new model released last month at $100, now fetches an $80 regular price tag on Amazon in white and is now back down to the lowest price we have tracked for the first time. Oral-B says it is “clinically proven to remove 400% more plaque along the gumline vs. a regular manual toothbrush” while providing three cleaning modes (Daily Clean, Whiten, Sensitive) for “personalized brushing.” There are some higher-end iO models in the new lineup, but the Series 3 will likely suffice for most users with a visual LED pressure sensor, the usual 2-minute timer, a pair of brush heads, and the charging stand. Head below for more details.

A more affordable solution is the deal we are still tracking on the Philips Sonicare 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. This one trims down the feature set to nothing but the most important features an electric toothbrush needs, but it also only costs $20 Prime shipped right now – you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable from a name brand for less.

Once your oral care routine is set to go, dive into our fashion hub to make sure you’re looking right too. Joining Columbia’s Early Black Friday Sale, we are also tracking up to 50% off at Lululemon featuring everything from leggings and jackets to hoodies and other workout essentials. This is a great time to scoop up some usually pricey Lululemon gear, whether it be for gifts, casual outings, or brisk fall runs. Everything you need to know is right here.

Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush features:

You will receive (1) Oral-B iO3 Limited Electric Toothbrush, (1) Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Head, and (1) charger

Clinically proven to remove 400% more plaque along the gumline vs. a regular manual toothbrush

3 Smart Modes for personalized brushing: Daily Clean, Whiten, Sensitive

Includes a 2 minute timer to ensure a complete clean

Pressure sensor indicates optimal cleaning pressure and warns of over pressure

