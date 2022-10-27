Samsung’s 9W Wireless Charger Duo falls to new Amazon low at $35 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 9W Wireless Charger Duo with USB-C Adapter for $34.77 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to power two Samsung devices at once, this charging pad is compatible with all Samsung phones as well as the Galaxy Watch lineup. The great thing here is that it’s not only compatible Samsung devices, but with all devices that support the Qi charging standard, which is basically all modern smartphones these days. However, the watch charging station is limited to Samsung’s offerings due to its design. You’ll also receive the required charging adapter to deliver enough power to your device. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the multi-device charging or Samsung branding to power your kit, consider picking up INIU’s 15W/7.5W Qi wireless charging stand that’s available for $15 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t power both a phone and watch at the same time, this stand is still a great choice for being able to see your device while it powers up at the desk.

Speaking of INIU, if you do need multi-device power support, the brand’s 15W/7.5W 3-in-1 iPhone/Apple Watch/AirPods charging station is on sale for $36 in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. It’s designed for Apple’s mobile kit and powers three devices at once, making it quite versatile all around.

Samsung 9W Wireless Charger Duo features:

Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day. The Wireless Charger Duo is compatible with a wide range of devices. Easily charge a variety of your favorites from your phone to your watch. Charge your Galaxy Watch in a snap with its dedicated placement. This spot features an interior magnet on the right side, ensuring the watch fits snugly into place as you set it down.

