Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iTap 2 Qi Magnetic Air Vent Car Phone Mount $30, more

Amazon is offering the iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Magnetic Qi Wireless Charging Air Vent Car Phone Mount for $29.99 shipped. Down 40% from its normal list price of $50, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Utilizing two magnets, you’ll find that this car charger doesn’t have to clamp your phone to hold it. Simply place the device against the plate, and your phone will be held and start charging, delivering navigation directions, song selection, and phone calls all hands-free. Plus, it mounts to your air vent which can even help keep the phone cool in the summer when the sun is beating down. The iOttie iTap 2 is also compatible with both iPhone and Android smartphones, making it quite versatile.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The iTap 2 Wireless Air Vent Mount is a compact and powerful wireless charging magnetic mount that charges smartphones with a simple tap. The design of the Metal Plate allows for a strong magnetic connection and an optimal wireless charge. Featuring two powerful rare-earth magnets, the mount holds your phone with minimal effort while driving. Once mounted onto your air vent, Qi Wireless charging technology delivers power to your smartphone automatically without the need for additional charging cables in the car. The iTap 2 Wireless Air Vent Mount delivers performance and convenience to any vehicle for a safer driving experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!