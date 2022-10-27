Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iTap 2 Qi Magnetic Air Vent Car Phone Mount $30, more

Amazon is offering the iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Magnetic Qi Wireless Charging Air Vent Car Phone Mount for $29.99 shipped. Down 40% from its normal list price of $50, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Utilizing two magnets, you’ll find that this car charger doesn’t have to clamp your phone to hold it. Simply place the device against the plate, and your phone will be held and start charging, delivering navigation directions, song selection, and phone calls all hands-free. Plus, it mounts to your air vent which can even help keep the phone cool in the summer when the sun is beating down. The iOttie iTap 2 is also compatible with both iPhone and Android smartphones, making it quite versatile.
More smartphone accessories:
- Rare $39 discount delivers new Apple Watch SE 2 all-time low on cellular models at $290
- TORRAS Slim Fit iPhone 14 Case: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Save $79 on Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case, now down to $170
- INIU 15W/7.5W 3-in-1 iPhone/Apple Watch/AirPods Charging Station: $36 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 Silicone MagSafe Case hits new $28 all-time low (Reg. $49)
- RapidX Boosta Wireless Portable 7.5W MagSafe Battery: $31 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds are a 9to5 favorite at $100 (Save $70)
- JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless Earbuds: $76 (Reg. $150) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Outfit your new Google Pixel 7 with a clear case for just $5 at Amazon (Save 50%)
- UGREEN 3-in-1 15W MagSafe/AirPods/Apple Watch Charger: $104 (Reg. $129) | Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra returns to all-time low for second time with Ocean Loop band at $780
- Belkin 15W 20,000mAh USB-C/A Portable Battery: $32 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- Woot launches Apple refurb sale with iPhone 13 from $650, Apple Watch Series 7 $129 off, more
- UGREEN Cupholder Smartphone Car Mount: $10.50 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- New Amazon low just hit Apple’s official Saddle Brown AirTag Leather Loop at $20 (Reg. $39)
- RAVPower 7.5W MagSafe Charger with 20W USB-C Adapter: $9 (Reg. $25) | Newegg
- OontZ’s Angle 3 Ultra SUP Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker falls 49% to new low of $20.50
The iTap 2 Wireless Air Vent Mount is a compact and powerful wireless charging magnetic mount that charges smartphones with a simple tap. The design of the Metal Plate allows for a strong magnetic connection and an optimal wireless charge. Featuring two powerful rare-earth magnets, the mount holds your phone with minimal effort while driving. Once mounted onto your air vent, Qi Wireless charging technology delivers power to your smartphone automatically without the need for additional charging cables in the car. The iTap 2 Wireless Air Vent Mount delivers performance and convenience to any vehicle for a safer driving experience.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!