Tempo Studio connected home gym with 42-inch touchscreen, more up to $950 off at $1,800

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Tempo Studio with Expanded Accessory Kit for $1,799.99 shipped. This bundle has a normal going rate of $2,750 at Best Buy, fetches at least $2,495 directly from Tempo, and is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also nearly $200 under our previous mention for one of the best prices we have ever tracked. This system uses 3D vision and AI to track and record personal metrics for a guided workout experience and to help you “progress safely with every workout.” You’ll also receive feedback in real time to assist you in making adjustments as you go alongside the included and quite extensive package here: Free-standing Tempo Studio with a 42-inch HD touchscreen, 25-pound stainless steel and chrome barbell, a wireless heart rate monitor, and more. Check out our hands-on review at Connect The Watts for a closer look and head below for more.

There are some relatively comparable solutions out there for less. While the Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror doesn’t ship with quite as extensive a package of extras, it also comes in at $300 less while still delivering a connected fitness experience via its interactive workouts presented on a sizable 50-inch display.

We are also tracking some notable price drops on Apple gear to help you on your fitness journey through this winter, into next summer, and beyond. First up, the original AirPods Pro are now down at $170 shipped to keep the tunes going and the new Apple Watch SE 2 just hit a new all-time low, packed with fitness tracking features from $290 shipped. All of the details are waiting in this morning’s deal coverage.

More on the Tempo Studio Expanded Accessory Kit:

Exclusive to Best Buy, the Tempo – Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack includes all of the Tempo Starter Pack accessories plus an additional $350+ worth of premium Tempo equipment including: a 25-lb stainless steel and chrome Olympic-grade barbell with a 300-lb capacity and 2 extra collars, a wireless heart rate monitor and charger, and a high-density recovery roller.

