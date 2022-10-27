Rare $39 discount delivers new Apple Watch SE 2 all-time low on cellular models at $290

Amazon now offers the Apple Watch SE 2 44mm GPS + Cellular for $289.99 shipped. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date at $39 off. This is well below our previous $9 off mention right on launch day, the best since, and only the second chance to save since launching in September. Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

If you’re looking to secure a new band for your just-released wearable, this morning saw a collection of official Apple Watch Sport Bands go on sale. Delivering several different styles for changing the look of your Apple Watch, these discounts start from $25 and make for a great option to refresh an existing model or just to complement the lead deal. Especially after dropping from the usual $49 price tag.

All of this week’s other best deals are of course then up for grabs in our Apple guide. We’re into the second half of the week now, and there is a pretty notable selection of markdowns on Macs, accessories, and other Apple gear up for grabs at some of the best prices to date.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

