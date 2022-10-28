11-inch M1 iPad Pro models now start from $700 at Amazon with $99 discounts

After seeing the new M2 models debut just last week, Amazon is now carrying the clearance prices on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros over to the 11-inch M1 form-factors. Shipping is free across the board. Pricing starts at $699.81 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen this year at $99 off. You can also lock-in much of the same savings on elevated storage capacities at $99 off, as well.

All powered by the M1 chip, Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package that’s well below the newer M2 model. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more details.

If you’d like to take M1 for a spin but in a more compact and affordable package, the new iPad Air 5 is just your ticket. Stepping down to a 10.9-inch form-factor, this one is also powered by Apple Silicon just the same but makes some adjustments to deliver the lower price tag that is now also on sale. Starting at $519, you can score nearly all of the new colorways at up to $80 off while taking advantage of Touch ID, a Center Stage-backed 12MP camera, and everything else iPadOS has to offer. Our coverage over at 9to5Mac details how the two compare and what features you’re missing out on at $169 less.

Though whether you opt for the largest or smallest M1 iPad, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor. And it’s now even better thanks to a $50 price cut that discounts the accessory for the first time in months to $79.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

