Safeguard your new AirPods Pro 2 with the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle case down at $16

Extreme Protection Store (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series AirPods Pro 2 Cases from $16.19 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model sells for between $22 and $24 depending on the color directly from SUPCASE and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked since it released shortly after Apple’s new AirPods were unveiled. It features the usual ultra-protective approach the brand’s UB range of cases are known for with a solid hard-shell TPU build and a 2-piece design that supports wireless charging. Cutouts for the front LED and charging cable are present alongside a connector for the included carabiner-style clip, but SUPCASE opted for a completely covered design, blocking Apple’s new lanyard hook up here. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for a more slim-lined case with an option for connecting a lanyard strap (like the new model from elago we featured previously), check out the BRG Soft Silicone Skin Cover. It also comes with the carabiner clip on one side and is currently available for $11 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon.

You’ll also want to dive into our coverage of the new Spigen AirPods Pro 2 cases. Alongside new models of its staple designs, some with built-in MagSafe capabilities, we also just spotted the latest-generation of Classic iPod Shuffle-style model go up for sale at $19 Prime shipped to deliver some vintage Apple nostalgia to your earbuds experience. Dive in for more details on all of them right here.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro AirPods Pro 2 Case:

Compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation 2022 release / AirPods Pro 1st Generation 2019 release. Please Note: AirPods Pro and Charging device are NOT included.

Solid hard-shell TPU and PC materials provide protection against drops and scratches. Unique 2-piece design allows for easy opening of your case.

Included Carabiner keeps your AirPods from getting lost, clip to your belt loop or backpack and go.

Precise Cutouts provide access for your USB cable and front LED is visible while charging.

