elago debuts new AirPods Pro 2 lanyard strap with more affordable $10 price tag

Amongst all of the other new features that the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will come with deliveries on Friday, the charging case has been refreshed with a small cutout to slot in a strap. It’s a feature we’ve seen case makers add in before, and now the very same third-party brands are jumping on board, making their own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard. elago is just the latest of these, which arrives with one of the most affordable prices yet.

AirPods Pro 2 lanyard debuts from elago

elago today is expanding its lineup of Apple accessories with an add-on for the company’s latest pair of flagship true wireless earbuds. AirPods Pro 2 may be virtually indistinguishable in the looks department, but there is one aspect of the case that has been updated this time around. On the side is a small section for you to place a lanyard around, and with Apple not immediately releasing its own, it’s up to companies like elago to fill the void.

Entering as its first AirPods Pro 2 lanyard, this new offering from elago features a pretty utilitarian design. Putting design first is something that the brand occasionally does for its themed accessories, but this new debut is not one of those times. The build is comprised of a simple fabric that pairs a plastic latch for adjusting the loop length, so you can easily adjust how tight it is against your wrist, backpack strap, and really any other piece of gear.

It comes in one of two colors at launch, with both black and gray models now available for purchase from Amazon. There’s a $9.99 price tag for either one, with units now shipping.

One of the main selling points from elago is going to be its price. Compared to one of the first AirPods Pro 2 lanyard that hit the scene after Apple’s Far Out event earlier in the month from Incase, this new model from elago is tapping in to undercut the price. So while Incase’s model steps in at $13, elago is delivering that more affordable $10 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take

AirPods Pro 2 have already seemingly opened up the next category of third-party accessories, and elago is keeping up with its usual preparedness by being one of the first brands to release one, though the company will surely not be the latest to release their own take on the add-on. But until the folks over at Nomad debut a leather offering or Twelve South applies its usual polish to a lanyard, the affordable cost will let day one AirPods Pro 2 owners take advantage of the feature.

