Spigen’s new AirPods Pro 2 case with lanyard cutout delivers built-in MagSafe charging at $25

After detailing the brand’s latest iPhone 14 case collection as well as its latest Pixel 7/Pro models, we are now taking a closer look at the recently released Spigen MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 case. Its standard edition covers for Apple’s latest earbuds arrived over the last couple weeks with the usual Rugged Armor polycarbonate treatment and the see-through clear variants, but Spigen has updated its MagFit lineup with a MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 case now as well. Head below for more details.

Spigen MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 case

Spigen’s iPhone cases deliver notable value with a build that really stands out in the affordable $15 to $25 category, and much of that carries over to its AirPods cases, including the new covers for Apple’s pro-grade earbuds that were unveiled last month. We already detailed its new fingerprint-resistant next-generation Rugged Armor model as well as the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear Case for the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, but it’s time for the brand’s new magnetic take, the Spigen Mag Armor.

This model delivers much of the protective design from the Rugged Armor with a dual-layer construction made of hybrid polymer technology – essentially a hard texturized plastic. Combining a more smooth outer side treatment with an etched front and back panel, the new Spigen Mag Armor MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 case also sports an included carabiner clip on one side and a cutout for the new lanyard strap connection on the other.

The LED power light remains visible through the case, and it ships with pre-installed adhesive tape to keep the unit in place around your AirPods case (replacement tape included). But the real standout feature of the Mag Armor is the built-in array of magnets. Hidden in the back panel of the case, Spigen has tucked away some magnets to ensure a “strong” connection with MagSafe accessories and for full support of MagSafe charging – a nice touch that you don’t generally find on the more affordable case options out there.

Speaking of which, the new Spigen Mag Armor MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 case is listed with a $39.99 MSRP on the official Spigen site. However, its official Amazon storefront will sell you one right now for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

You can check out the rest of the Spigen AirPods Pro 2 cases right here with models starting from $18 Prime shipped. But you might also want to take a look at Caseology’s new textured AirPods Pro 2 Vault case, the new elago new silicone cases, and the Pad & Quill handcrafted leather model we detailed at launch as well.

