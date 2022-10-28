Android app deals of the day: Juicy Realm, Rush Rally 3, HOOK 1 and 2, more

Your Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals is ready and waiting down below. Just be sure to scope out today’s price drops on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galalxy Buds 2 from $95 as well as SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards while they are starting from $15. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Juicy Realm, Rush Rally 3, Monopoly, Clue, HOOK 1 and 2, Forgotten Memories, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

More Android app deals still live:

More on Juicy Realm:

Only when plants began sprouting arms and legs and developing self-awareness did humanity truly begin to understand the menace that these once photosynthesis-dependent creatures posed. No one could understand how the plants took this large evolutionary leap in such a short time, something that took their animal counterparts millions of years to accomplish. One thing is certain, now is the time for humanity to make their stand in order to stay at the top of the food chain.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!