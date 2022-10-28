SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards with 190MB/s speeds on sale from $15

Amazon is now offering some of the first price cuts on SanDisk’s recently-refreshed Extreme microSD cards headlined by the 128GB capacity model at $19.85. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $26, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at 23% off. This undercuts our previous by mention by $2, as well. Delivering one of the latest microSD cards from SanDisk, its new Extreme series steps up to 190MB/s transfer speeds compared to the 160MB/s speeds offered the last time around. That makes these more than capable of handling 4K and even 5K footage, as well as serving as extra storage for your Android smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and more.

SanDisk Extreme microSD cards:

If you’re looking for more storage than a microSD card can offer, this morning we started tracking a discount on SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable USB-C 3.2 SSD. Undercutting Prime Day by an extra $10, you’ll looking at a new all-time low of $150 to go alongside some other storage price cuts.

SanDisk Extreme microSD card features:

Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors.

