Save $92.50 on Anker’s eufyCam 2 Home Security 2-Cam Kit at new low of $207.50

Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront is now offering the eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security 2-Cam Kit for $207.38 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $300, this 31% discount, or a solid $92.50 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This kit delivers two wireless security cameras that can be placed around your home to monitor package deliveries and such thanks to the weatherproof design. You will also have up to 365 days of battery life, 1080p video recording, and human face detection. This system can easily integrate into your existing Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit setups for even more protection. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to monitor just your front door, you could save some cash by instead going with the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $48.50. This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

We recently saw eufy launch its Edge Security System centered around a self-learning AI that can identify your family and friends and notify you of unknown visitors near your home. This launch includes the HomeBase 3 where the AI is run locally and the all-new eufyCam 3 which provides solar-powered 4K live videos. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security 2-Cam Kit features:

1080p Full HD Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD, so you see exactly what is happening in and around your home.

Zero Hidden Costs Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2 is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience.

Ready for Any Weather With an IP67 weatherproof-rating, eufyCam 2 is built to withstand the elements.

Advanced Night Vision The state-of-the-art Sony sensor allows for detailed recordings and streaming in low-light scenarios.

