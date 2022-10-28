Govee’s latest Glide Tri Smart Light Panel 10-pack returns to second-lowest price of $160

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its Glide Tri Smart Light Panels for $159.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $200, this solid $40 price drop marks a return to the second-lowest price we’ve tracked and it comes within $10 of the all-time low. Similar to Nanoleaf panels, this option from Govee utilizes its RGBIC technology to create multicolor effects with smart home integration with Alexa and Assistant thanks to the Wi-Fi connectivity. Here you get 10 panels and can customize them in basically any way you like. Like some of Govee’s other offerings, these panels can react to your music for dynamic lighting. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to decorate your office with strips rather than the panels above, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $8.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. This lightning deal is set to last for the next 11 hours or until stock sells out. Unlike the featured panels above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. We’re also tracking the Amazon Smart Plug at the lowest price we can find, $15. Compatible with a range of Alexa smart home gear for voice command action, it allows you to create schedules, remotely enable, and control just about anything plugged in from your smartphone, all with no hub required.

Govee Glide Tri Smart Light Panels features:

With RGBIC technology, each panel can display multiple colors at once. Its transparent shell allows the lights from your panels to transmit directly onto your walls with a unique fluorescent glow to create stunning effects in your home. Choose from dozens of recommended patterns in our app for your reference or design your unique triangle panel layout. Personalize your panels even more by selecting your colors and effects via the app. Create a one-of-a-kind modular decoration for your living room or bedroom.

