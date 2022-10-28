Upgrade your smart home with Amazon’s official Alexa plug at $15 Prime shipped (40% off)

Woot is now offering the official Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Regularly $25 and still fetching as much directly from Amazon, this is 40% off the going rate, within a couple bucks of the fall Prime Day offer, and the lowest price we can find. Delivering a small minimalist design that won’t block access to the other outlet in a traditional receptacle, it is a quick and easy way to add smart functionality around the house. Compatible with a range of Alexa smart home gear for voice command action, it allows you to create schedules, remotely enable, and control just about anything plugged in from your smartphone, all with no hub required. Head below for more details.

While the official Amazon model above does deliver notable value, especially at the discounted price, there are certainly more affordable ways to bring some intelligent plugs home. This 2-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs is a good example with nearly identical functionality at $16 Prime shipped, or $8 per plug. You can load up a single outlet with a pair of smart plugs or spread them out around the house.

Just be sure to head over to our smart home hub for additional deals on voice and smartphone-controlled gear. Alongside ongoing price drops on meross’ HomeKit outdoor dimming smart plug and these color LED bulbs, we are also tracking some of the best prices yet on ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats. Perfect timing to automate your HVAC control over the winter, we are seeing both HomeKit and more entry-level models on sale right now from $159 shipped. All of the details you need are right here.

Amazon Smart Plug features:

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.

Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

No smart home hub required—set up routines and schedules through the Alexa app.

See tips on saving energy and estimate your light’s consumption with the Alexa energy dashboard

