Simulate flying with Logitech’s G PRO Flight Yoke and Throttle System down at $154

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System for $154.25 shipped. Normally going for $170, today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve tracked since mid-September. This system comes with everything you need to get started in a more immersive flight simulator experience. The yoke itself will give you pitch and roll controls over your aircraft with a total of 14 buttons, a POV hat, and a 3-position mode switch giving you plenty of programming options. You’ll also get a “pro-grade” throttle quadrant that has dedicated levers for throttle, mixture, and propeller pitch with extra switches that can be programmed to control various aircraft functions. Head below for more.

If you want a more compact setup, you could instead go with the Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 for PlayStation 4 and PC at $50. Regardless of what type of flying you want to do, the T.Flight HOTAS 4 is perfect for pretty much any situation with a dedicated throttle and joystick that can be separated for a more ergonomic setup. The joystick features an adjustable resistance so you can configure the setup to your preference whether you want a loose or tight stick. Otherwise, you’re looking at a dual rudder system with the control either being done by twisting the joystick or using the rocker on the back of the throttle.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. CORSAIR is now updating its KATAR lineup of gaming mice with the new Elite model packing a 26,000 DPI optical sensor. Continuing on the feature train, you’ll find both SLIPSTREAM 2.4GHz wireless technology here with sub-1ms latency as well as Bluetooth so you can game on the go without the required dongle. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Logitech G Pro Flight Yoke System features:

Fly commercial and private planes as a beginner or advanced pilot with precise, realistic control. The yoke system is the hero of flight simulation with five total axes, stainless steel elevator and aileron control shaft, and 25 fully programmable buttons and switch positions. It’s part of a complete, balanced setup—all available, modular and interchangeable from Logitech G.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!