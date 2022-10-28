New CORSAIR KATAR Elite wireless gaming mouse weighs 69g with 110-hour battery life

This week, CORSAIR is updating its KATAR lineup of gaming mice with a new Elite model that packs a 26,000 DPI optical sensor, sub-1ms Slipstream wireless connection, and up to 110 hours of battery life per charge. There are also a lot of other features that come with the latest CORSAIR KATAR Elite gaming mouse, so keep reading to find out more.

CORSAIR KATAR Elite gaming mouse launches at $80

The latest CORSAIR KATAR Elite wireless gaming mouse offers the brand’s best features in a simple package. Starting with the sensor, you’ll find 26,000 DPI Marksman optics here which will easily let you set the sensitivity to whatever suits your play style best. This comes from its single DPI steps so you can really dial it in to the exact sensitivity for various tasks. On top of that, the CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE primary buttons are spring-loaded and have zero gaps between the buttons with a 60-million-click-rated switch underneath.

Continuing on the feature train, you’ll find both SLIPSTREAM 2.4GHz wireless technology here with sub-1ms latency as well as Bluetooth so you can game on the go without the required dongle.

For battery life, the CORSAIR KATAR Elite packs up to 110 hours of battery life per charge, with that maximum usage being achieved when connected via Bluetooth. However, should you opt to use the 2.4GHz SLIPSTREAM dongle, then battery life will be cut nearly in half, coming in at 60 hours before it’s time to plug back in.

Something else that CORSAIR was able to accomplish was a weight of just 69g, which is pretty lightweight for a nonhoneycomb-style mouse. That makes it ultra lightweight and “extremely agile” and allows for “effortless” gliding across whatever surface it sits on.

CORSAIR’s new KATAR Elite gaming mouse is available to purchase now from Amazon for a price of $79.99, though it looks like orders are already pushed out by a month or two.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that CORSAIR was able to pack as many features into this mouse as they were for both a price of $80 and a weight of 69g. That’s pretty impressive overall and means that you’re getting quite a lot of value for the price here.

It’s also nice to see that support for Bluetooth is in tow as well, which is a trend in most modern mice that I’m excited to see continued here. Since many people now have gaming laptops to play their favorite titles on the go, the ability to leave the wireless dongle at home plugged into a dock and switch to Bluetooth on the go while still enjoying the same core features as you do at the desk is pretty great.

So, if you’re looking for a solid gaming mouse for both your at-home or on-the-go setup, the CORSAIR KATAR Elite is a fantastic choice.

