Xbox Game Pass lands on Samsung TVs later this month with no additional hardware required

With Sony’s refreshed PlayStation Plus service quickly approaching, Microsoft is now set to expand the reach of its game streaming service with Xbox Game Pass on Samsung displays. Microsoft has been saying that its Game Pass service would land on smart TVs for a while now, but the Ultimate tier will be directly available on what appears to be just about all of the 2022 lineup of Samsung models later this month, according to today’s press release. Full details below.

Xbox Game Pass lands on Samsung TVs later this month

Samsung unveiled its Gaming Hub back at CES 2022, offering gamers direct access to services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, and Utomik with no additional hardware required outside of a controller. And it will now become the only TV manufacturer out there to provide a native home for Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass – arguably the best and most popular on-demand game streaming platform out there with over 25 million subscribers – starting in just a few weeks’ time.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to access the game streaming library of over 100 titles starting on June 30, 2022, providing they have a 2022 Samsung Smart TV like the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs, or 2022 Smart Monitor Series (some of which are on sale right now). That essentially means all you’ll need is an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, a Bluetooth controller (including PlayStation models), and one of Samsung’s newer displays to access the entire library; no additional hardware is needed here.

Here’s more from Samsung:

We are excited to deepen our partnership with Xbox by adding the Xbox app to Samsung Gaming Hub, which now gives Samsung Smart TV users access to hundreds of Xbox Game Pass games. With the same ease that our customers watch live sports and stream movies on Samsung Neo QLEDs and QLEDs, they can now play their favorite games.

And some details directly from the folks at Xbox:

That means hundreds of Xbox Game Pass games in the Game Pass Ultimate library, and Fortnite without a subscription.

Playing Xbox games on Samsung’s 2022 Smart TVs will be a seamless experience – it will be similar to using any other streaming app on your TV.

It’s simple; starting on June 30, access the Xbox app from the Samsung Gaming Hub or Media Hub, log into your existing Microsoft account, and connect your favorite Bluetooth controller.

If you’re a Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll have access to play loads of great cloud-enabled games, or you can jump into Fortnite without a subscription.

9to5Toys’ Take

Xbox Game Pass landing directly on your TV seems like a natural expansion of, what is for many, the best game streaming platform out there. This move might very well encourage folks without an Xbox to jump into its AAA library without having to purchase an expensive TV and a console but, at the very least, makes accessing the library on the big screen even easier than ever before.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!