ROCKPALS foldable 100W solar panel packs 18W USB-C output at low of $160 (Save $70)

The official ROCKPALS Amazon storefront is offering its Foldable Portable 100W Solar Panel with 18W USB-C for $159.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $70 from its normal $230 going rate, this marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked for this solar panel. With up to 100W of total power, you’ll find that this solar panel can convert the sun’s rays into DC output, 18W USB-C power delivery, or 24W QuickCharge 3.0 over USB-A. This means you can use it to directly power your smartphone, tablet, or even computer as well as recharge external portable power stations depending on what task you need to accomplish at that time. So, whether you just want something to power your mobile kit or refuel your entire campsite, this solar panel is a great choice all around.

On a tighter budget or need a battery and solar panel combined? Well, this portable battery does just that. It offers a capacity of 20000mAh while outputting 5V USB, so the specs aren’t quite as high end as today’s lead deal. The built-in solar panel lets you recharge without plugging in, and there’s even an LED flashlight to see in the dark that’s powered off the internal battery. For $18 on Amazon, however, you’ll find that this will become a crucial component of your emergency kit.

ROCKPALS Portable 100W Solar Panel features:

The ROCKPALS RP100 solar panel produces 100W 18V of power, allowing you to quickly charge most solar generators. Connect two solar panels to your power station with a parallel cable for maximum power. Using high-efficiency solar arrays, these solar panels convert up to 23.5% of solar power into free energy, offering a significantly better performance than conventional panels. Comes with a wide variety of cables and connectors to attach to nearly every power station on the market: Anderson connector for Jackery Explorer 1000 and Goal Zero Power Station, 5.5×2.1mm DC jack for ROCKPALS 250W/300W/350W/500W power stations, Flashfish and GOLABS Portable Power Station, 8mm DC jack for Jackery Explorer , BLUETTI and Anker Power Station.

